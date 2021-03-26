iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.