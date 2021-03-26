ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 44,352 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 334.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,352 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

