Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $373.58

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $373.58 and traded as high as $436.53. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 1,447 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

