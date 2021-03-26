Jason E. Schugel Sells 2,500 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

