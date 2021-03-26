Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $72.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.03 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.55-4.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.84.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.