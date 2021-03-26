Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.