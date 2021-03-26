Ovintiv Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.06.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$30.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$3.39 and a 12-month high of C$36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.60%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

