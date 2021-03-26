Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CD stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

