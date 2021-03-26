Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

