Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.13

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.68. Neonode shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 47,538 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.90.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 555.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 4.43% of Neonode worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.