5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.91

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.91 and traded as high as C$4.38. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.29, with a volume of 81,393 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNP. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Laurentian increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.55 million and a P/E ratio of 160.37.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

