Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ACRS opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

