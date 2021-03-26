Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.63). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

TSE APS opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a current ratio of 24.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.35. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$12.62.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

