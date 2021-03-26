Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 54,177 Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCVU. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $522,000.

OTCMKTS:FTCVU opened at $12.16 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

