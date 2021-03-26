Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,225 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Itron by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Itron by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $87.12 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

