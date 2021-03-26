Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after buying an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after buying an additional 206,969 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $20,355,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 192.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 106,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $11,596,000.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.77. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

