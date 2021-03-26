Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $176.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

