Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $89.42 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,380 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 44,946 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $89,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $60.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

