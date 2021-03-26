Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 17,600 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,810.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,810.24.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$269.80 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.51. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.39 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.