Insider Buying: DB Crude Oil Long ETN (NYSEARCA:OLO) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

DB Crude Oil Long ETN (NYSEARCA:OLO) Director Linda Rottenberg bought 2,000 shares of DB Crude Oil Long ETN stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DB Crude Oil Long ETN stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. DB Crude Oil Long ETN has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

