Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $61,477.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $61,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,843,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,569,929.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $224.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $255.75.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $752,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $2,301,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $3,531,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $52,555,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.