Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

ABEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

In other news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $430,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,062 shares of company stock worth $2,146,751. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

