Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,982 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.16% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 163.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $605.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

