Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.