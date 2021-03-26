Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 20,000 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 392.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after buying an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after buying an additional 3,236,820 shares during the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,847,000 after buying an additional 3,077,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,939,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,255,000 after buying an additional 2,759,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.