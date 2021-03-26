Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,190 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 173,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

