Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 11,700 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 366,625 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,227 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 863,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 102,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

SVC opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

