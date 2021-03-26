Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,344 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $74,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 404,730 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,459,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,722,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.