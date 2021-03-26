Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 554.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616,508 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Suncor Energy worth $71,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,313,000 after acquiring an additional 867,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

