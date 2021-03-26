Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $817,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 184.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,700,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,585,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,846,000 after acquiring an additional 201,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.36.

Shares of STZ opened at $231.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

