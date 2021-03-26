Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 10,700 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $213.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $219.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.12.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

