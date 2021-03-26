ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Kamada were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kamada in the first quarter worth $276,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 10.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Kamada in the third quarter worth $977,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kamada by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kamada alerts:

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Kamada Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.