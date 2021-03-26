Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Entasis Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.47).

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.08 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

