NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Receives Peer Perform Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.17.

NYSE NRG opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 232,945 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

