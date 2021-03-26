Research Analysts Offer Predictions for General Mills, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Mills in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

