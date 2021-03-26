ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 3,996 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

PCVX opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $65,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,401 shares of company stock worth $13,519,334.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

