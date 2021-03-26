ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,552 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

