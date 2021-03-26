ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 3,573 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $47.53 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,571.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.