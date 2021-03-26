ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 806 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after buying an additional 481,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,502 shares of company stock valued at $16,898,816 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

