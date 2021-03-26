Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.