Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,847 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter.

JSMD stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45.

