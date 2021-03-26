Morgan Stanley Raises Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target to $31.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after buying an additional 115,740 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

