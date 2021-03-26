Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $808.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Frank’s International by 414.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

