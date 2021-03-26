ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on E. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ENI stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ENI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in ENI by 11.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ENI by 11.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ENI by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period.

