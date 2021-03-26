Telsey Advisory Group Raises Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $24.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

GES stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Guess’ by 105.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Guess’ by 45.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Guess’ by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

