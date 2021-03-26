Telsey Advisory Group Raises Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $24.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
GES stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $28.30.
Guess’ Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
