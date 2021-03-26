DEXTools 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $66.71 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001289 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.23 or 0.00463659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00058299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00188865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.45 or 0.00788534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00075871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,046,688 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.