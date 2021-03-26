Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sonova Holding AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sonova in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonova’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SONVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Sonova has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $54.77.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

