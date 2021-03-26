BOLT (BOLT) Price Hits $0.0156

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $15.45 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00023486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.02 or 0.00650146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00023614 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.