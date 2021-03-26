National Grid (NG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Grid (LON: NG):

3/19/2021 – National Grid was given a new GBX 928 ($12.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – National Grid was given a new GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – National Grid had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 873 ($11.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The firm has a market cap of £30.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 841.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 886.39. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.