Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $84.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HES. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.18.

Shares of HES stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,172,940.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 48.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

